The Divine Mother: A musical celebration

Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai witnessed a blissful program of music and meditation organised by Sahaja Yoga family. This was to welcome the 95th Birthday of HH Shree Mataji Nirmala Devi.

The programme was a combination of Western and Indian Classical music presented by The Divine Symphony Orchestra, members of A R Rahman’s Sunshine Orchestra and some noted Indian artistes. Most of the artistes had flown to India from 13 different nations across the globe.

The audience was mesmerised by their divine music and experienced complete inner peace through Sahaja Yoga meditation. The audience expressed their gratitude to the artistes by giving them a standing ovation at the end of the program.

Sahaja Yoga is a transparent, scientific method of meditation, followed in 120 nations, founded by HH Shree Mataji Nirmala Devi in 1970. Their weekly centres run free cost across the nation.