Tesla Inc will make pickup trucks: Musk

San Francisco : Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has announced, on Twitter, that his company will make a pickup truck right after “Model Y” — a crossover SUV vehicle that is reportedly in advanced stages of development. Musk had asked his 17.1 million Twitter followers for feedback on how the auto and power company “can improve further”, to which one user responded by saying that “a pickup truck is needed”.

“I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost five years. Am dying to build it,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday. In terms of size, the pickup truck will be comparable or slightly bigger than Ford’s F-150. “Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add,” Musk tweeted in his reply.

In November, at Tesla’s big semi-truck unveiling, Musk revealed an image of an electric pickup truck, based on the architecture of the semi-truck. Earlier in the year, Musk had said that the auto company planned to show off an electric pickup sometime within the next couple of years. Asko Norway, the largest grocery wholesaler in Norway, with more than 600 vehicles in its fleet of cargo trucks, became the first company in Norway to place an order for the Tesla semi-truck. NASDAQ-traded Tesla is reportedly selling each semi for about USD 190,000.