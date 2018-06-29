Temasek acquires stake worth Rs 1,000 cr in Adani Ports

New Delhi, Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings has acquired stake worth Rs 1,000 crore in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone through open market transactions, block deal data available with BSE showed. Adani Ports’ promoter entity S B Adani Family Trust, which is represented by Gautambhai Shantilal Adani and Rajeshbhai Shantilal Adani, sold the stake in the firm. The shares were bought by Camas Investments, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek.

According to the data, Camas Investments picked up a little over 2.70 crore shares, representing 1.31 per cent stake in the firm. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 369.65 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,000 crore. Shares of APSEZ settled at Rs 372, up 2.75 per cent from the previous close on BSE.