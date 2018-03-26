Telecom sector to create 10 mn jobs in next 5 years: TSSC

New Delhi : The telecom industry, which has been witnessing job losses due to consolidation, is expected to create over 10 million employment opportunities in the next five years, as per the skill development body for the sector.

“There are 4 million people employed in the telecom sector and by the end of five years, 14.3 million people will be employed in telecom as well as telecom manufacturing,” Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) CEO S P Kochhar said. According to a CIEL HR report, since last year the telecom sector has already lost around 40,000 jobs.