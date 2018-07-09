Telecom firms oppose Trai’s public Wi-Fi model

New Delhi : Telecom operators have opposed public wifi model recommended by the sector regulator Trai, saying it will adversely impact the industry and compromise national security. Based on existing rules for cyber cafes, the Trai had recommended that a new set of players to be called Pubic Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) should be allowed to resell internet services through yesteryears PCOs type of set-up that will be called Public Data Offices. Trai had recommended that like cyber cafes, PDOA should be allowed to provision internet access services after registering themselves with the DoT.

“…the proposal to sell internet services without a licence, will be a complete bypass of present licensing framework, detrimental to massive investments already made in spectrum, telecom infrastructure… Additionally, we believe it will seriously compromise national security,” COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said.