Telecom authority slams COAI on charges of favouritism
New Delhi : Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday termed as “baseless” the COAI’s allegations that its orders appeared to be favouring one operator, and cautioned the industry body against making unsubstantiated charges.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Secretary S K Gupta asserted that the regulator functioned in a “transparent manner” and said that Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had “got into the habit of making allegations”.
“There is no substance in the allegations that COAI has made. They are baseless,” Gupta told PTI.
Trai’s orders or regulations are preceded by detailed consultation papers and open house discussions with stakeholders, he said.
“It has become COAI’s habit to make allegations…They have made similar allegation against Trai in the past also, and challenged Trai order which they lost recently…They should refrain from making such statements,” Gupta said.
Industry body COAI said its members are evaluating legal options and may also approach the Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Prime Minister’s Office on their grievances against the regulator’s decision on predatory pricing. It has alleged that orders by Trai have put all but one operator at a huge disadvantage and that its regulations had distorted the market.
COAI has alleged that Trai’s orders appeared “to be strengthening the ambitions of one particular operator with deep pockets and monopolistic designs at the expense of other operators” although it did not name Reliance Jio.
JUST ARRIVED
- Gitanjali Group properties worth Rs 1,200 crore attached
- Viral video! Mahira Khan was forcefully kissed by Javed Sheikh? Read out the details to know more
- Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Sharad Pawar over reservation comment
- CBI arrests Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari
- Racist’ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle: Report
EDITOR’S PICK
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…
India’s GDP growth isn’t as good as it seems
In the recently tabled Economic Survey 2018, the government noted that “A series of major reforms undertaken over the past…
Wise to mend fences with Trudeau
Two world leaders were in India in the last few days — Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and Canadian PM Justin…
Trudeau trumps votes over ties with India
At one level, it is rude not to acknowledge the presence of an honoured guest amidst you with the customary…
Modi ignored Indian workers in the Gulf
In purely diplomatic terms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation visit to the Gulf and West Asia was path-breaking, exceptional…