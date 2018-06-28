Telcos revenue dips 1.7%, licence fee falls 12.7%

New Delhi : The gross revenue of telecom operators slipped 1.76 per cent year-on-year during the quarter ended March 2018, while licence fee and spectrum charges, that government collects from them, fell 12.7 per cent and 23.4 per cent respectively, according to a Trai report.

The adjusted gross revenue or AGR earned by companies from sale of telecom services dropped over 12.5 per cent to Rs 35,697 crore during the January-March quarter 2018 from Rs 40,831 crore in the year-ago period.

“Gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for the quarter ended March 18 has been Rs 62,198 crore and Rs 35,697 crore, respectively.

The year-on-year growth in GR and AGR over the same quarter in last year has been -1.76 per cent and -12.57 per cent, respectively,” Trai said.

The gross revenue in January-March 2018 fared a tad better by 1.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. However, revenue that operators derive purely from telecom services fell (7.37 per cent) even on quarter-on-quarter basis.

The licence fee which is collected from telecom service providers on the basis of adjusted gross revenue fell 12.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,932 crore in March quarter, while spectrum usage charges realisations fell more sharply by 23.4 per cent on yearly basis. \

The spectrum usage charges collected by the government stood at Rs 1,051 crore in March quarter, lower than Rs 1,152 crore derived in December 2017 and Rs 1,372 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

“Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for Access Services based on AGR, declined from Rs 80.77 in quarter ended December 17 to Rs 71.62 in quarter ended Mar-18,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its report.