Telcos face Trai fine over breaching rules

New Delhi : Regulator TRAI has imposed penalties on major telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular (now merged), for slipping on various service quality benchmarks for the March quarter, according to sources. About Rs 34 lakh fine has been imposed for March 2018 quarter on Reliance Jio.

Bharti Airtel has been fined to the tune of about Rs 11 lakh for the three months to March, as per sources.

The fine imposed on Idea Cellular is about Rs 12.5 lakh for the March quarter.

The penalties pertain to various circles on parametres like call drops, percentage of calls answered by operators within a set timeframe, and requests for closure of services complied within seven days.

In case of Vodafone, the March quarter penalties stood at only about Rs 4 lakh on issues like metering and billing (pre-paid), time taken to comply with request for termination or closure of service, and percentage of calls answered by operators within a timeframe.

While Bharti Airtel declined to comment, Idea Cellular and Vodafone did not respond to e-mails queries on the issue.