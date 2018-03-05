Telangana, Tata Trusts sign MoU to provide cancer care

The Telangana government and Tata Trusts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver affordable cancer care through a three-tier model, and develop academic and research capabilities in the state. The initiative is the latest of Tata Trusts’ effort to join with the state governments and entities to decentralise cancer care in India. Similar initiatives are being implemented in Assam, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The MoU was inked by A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, and R Venkataramanan, Managing Trustee, Tata Trusts, in the presence of the Minister for Information Technology, Telangana, K T Rama Rao, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, C Laxma Reddy, and the Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan N Tata. “We are privileged to partner with Telangana in upgrading cancer care capabilities in the public health network. Patients will no longer need to travel all the way to Hyderabad except for rare and complex conditions,” Tata said.