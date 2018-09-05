TCS market cap touches Rs 8L cr

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of over Rs 8 lakh crore mark following surge in its share price.

During the afternoon trade, the IT major’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,01,550.50 crore on BSE. Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 — its 52-week high — on BSE. On August 23, Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark. TCS is also the country’s most-valued firm in terms of m-cap. TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore. The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after RIL.