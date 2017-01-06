Taxing Law on indirect transfer of shares to get amended, impact on FPI’s

The government a few days ago had issued a clarification on taxing direct and indirect transfers of shares. It is now believed that the government may amend the regulation of taxing indirect transfers of shares.

The government had introduced indirect transfer of share provision after the Vodafone controversy over retrospective taxes

According to a report in Economic Times two persons in the know said, “The government has received representations from many foreign investors. The government could take a relook at amending the law around taxing indirect transfer of shares,” a senior tax official close to the development said “I have myself read one of the representations and while it may be too early to say what the amendment could be, the government can amend the regulations,” he added.

The upcoming budget is crucial; it is the time where many industry trackers are expecting the amendments could be made.

Many foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and their custodians reached out to Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) and SEBI with their concern and asked for a little liberty with the original regulation which was formed in 2012.

According to an Economic Times report, Rajesh H Gandhi, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, said “This could adversely impact the returns of many investors including sovereign and wealth funds who invest into India dedicated funds and has become a worry for them. Many FPIs, banks and private investors have either made their representations to the government or are in the process of doing so. At a time when there are already many regulatory and tax changes affecting FPIs including on the Mauritius and Singapore treaty change, P Notes and GAAR, the new controversy around the indirect transfer of shares could be a dampener,”

The transaction is taxed in India if shares of an Indian company held by a fund amount to more than 50% of its total assets and its value exceeds beyond Rs 10 crore. The clarification given by the government in December came out based on the existing law, which got many FPIs worried that there will be substantial increase in the tax demand in coming times.

Based on the report in Economic Times, industry trackers say one of the biggest concerns for foreign investors is the threshold of ownership on which transactions will be taxable. As per the clarification, taxability applies to situations of transfer of any interest exceeding 5% in the overseas entity. “If one looks at what the transfer at offshore level was intended to address, it was clearly for a situation where a significant shareholding at offshore level was effectively leading to transferring a significant holding in India; a 5% threshold at offshore level does not seem at all reasonable or be considered as meeting the original intent. One wishes this issue is addressed very quickly. Consistent representations have been made for the last two years,” said Ketan Dalal, senior tax partner, PwC.

The FPIs are also currently looking for some of the conditions and regulations to be mellowed down if not done away with completely. According to current regulation some companies whose shares are traded by FPIs will have to report every transaction to tax authorities, which is very burdensome and it will in return discourage the investors from overseas to explore Indian market. There is also a common case of worry that the returns from for FPIs from India will be impacted.