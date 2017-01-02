Tax return filing – some nuances

U/s 139(1), returns must be filed if the income chargeable to tax is over the tax threshold, even if it comes below the threshold after claiming deductions under Chapter VI-A (Sec. 80C, 80D etc.). This is so, even if the TDS covers the tax payable liability.

Moreover, where a Resident individual has any asset (including financial interest in any entity) located outside India or signing authority in any account (bank account, demat account, etc.) located outside India, filing of tax return is compulsory irrespective of whether such individual has taxable income below the threshold or not.

Employees who are Residents and are the signing authorities as representative of a company in any account outside India will get impacted along with those having assets (including financial interest in any entity) located outside India. They will no longer be able to use Form ITR-1 (SAHAJ) or ITR-4S (SUGAM). Such individuals are also mandatorily required to file their returns electronically, even though their total income does not exceed ` 10 lakh.

Further u/s 149 the time limit for issue of notice for reopening an assessment is up to 16 years, where the income in relation to any asset (including financial interest in any entity) located outside India, chargeable to tax, has escaped assessment.

The due date for furnishing the returns is 30th September for i) companies and ii) assessees as well as working partners of a firm whose accounts are required to be audited. For other assessees the date is 31st July.

There was an error in Sec. 139(4) Which stated —any person who has not furnished a return within the time allowed to him (31st July or 30th September) may furnish the return for any previous year at any time before the expiry of one year from end of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier. This gave one full year extra time to the assessee for filing late returns. This was not the intention of the legislation. The Finance Act 2016 (FA16) has taken corrective action by deleting the words which are struck through as indicated above.

Penalty is imposable if the returns are not filed before the end of the next FY. Consequently, it is okay even if the returns are not filed by before the due date if correct taxes are paid. However, belated filing suffers from an embargo on carry forward of loss earned during the current year, from business (speculative or otherwise), capital loss and loss from owning and maintaining race horses. The ITO has no powers to condone such a lapse. Fortunately carried forward losses from the earlier years suffer no damage. Moreover, belated tax returns cannot be revised.

If you do not have some data, you can file a return within the due date and then revise it later with actual details. Unfortunately foreign tax credit based on foreign tax return received later, cannot be claimed if the original tax return is filed after the due date.

Return Filed Sans

Self-assessment Tax

Sec. 139(9) states that the returns shall be regarded as defective unless the tax together with interest, if any has been paid on or before the date of furnishing of the return.

Advance Tax

A brief word on Advance Tax. All taxpayers are required to pay advance tax in spite of the fact that most of their income is subject to TDS.

If the tax payable for the year is ` 10,000 or more advance tax is payable without having to submit any estimate or statement of income to the ITO in 3 installments. The recent FA16 has amended Sec. 211 to provide that the number of installments and due dates for payment of advance tax in the case of individuals, HUFs, firms, etc., shall be the same as is applicable to companies.

This amendment forces such an assessee to pay advance tax four times in place of three times with the first installment of 15% required to be paid on or before 15th June instead of 15th September. The rest of the installments are adjusted taking in view of the first installment. The following table gives clarity —

Old Rate New Rate

15th June – 15%

15th September 30% 45%

15th December 60% 75%

15th March 100% 100%

TDS is treated as advance tax paid. Senior citizens are exempt from paying advance tax if they do not have any business or professional income. The recent FA16 has clarified that a return which is otherwise valid would not be treated defective merely because self-assessment tax and interest payable in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 140A, has not been paid on or before the date of furnishing of the return.

Interest Chargeable or Payable

Simple interest @1% per month or part thereof as reduced by the interest paid, if any, is chargeable on the shortfall on advance tax paid and TDS in following cases —

Not Filing or Late Filing of the Returns: U/s 234A

Interest is payable from the due date to the date of i) filing the return or ii) completion of assessment where no return is furnished. There is no provision for reduction or waiver of interest and the question of granting opportunity of being heard does not arise — CIT v. R. Ramalingair [2000] 108 Taxman 1 (Ker.). Interest is leviable on the tax on the total income declared in the return and not on the income as assessed and determined by the assessing authority –– Tej Kumari v. CIT 22 TCR 250 (Pat.) 2001.

Best Judgment

Sec. 144 provides that the ITO shall make the assessment to the best of his judgment in the following 3 cases:

1.The assessee has failed to make the voluntary return.

There has been a failure to comply with all the terms of a notice to produce accounts or other documents.

3.The AO considers the return to be incorrect or incomplete and serves a notice, but the assessee does not respond.

In such cases, interest is chargeable from the due date to the date of best judgment assessment.

Advance Tax Paid is less than 90%: Sec. 234B

Interest is payable on the shortfall from the 1st April next to the date of assessment. In this case, the interest will be charged on the income as assessed by the ITO. The assessee was entitled to interest u/s 214 for excess advance tax paid during the financial year, even if the tax was paid beyond the dates specified u/s 211 of the Act — CIT v. Praveen Kapoor [2005] 144 Taxman 682 (All.)

Unanticipated Income and Capital Gains

No interest is charged in respect of any income, which was neither anticipated nor contemplated, received after the due dates for advance tax. However, it is necessary to pay advance tax on such income at the next due date. For instance, if the assessee earns capital gains on 25 October, he should pay 60% tax on or before 15 Dec and 40% additional tax on or before March 15. Advance tax paid on or before 31st March was treated as advance tax paid on 15 March. Many assessees used to make the payments only towards the last day of the year. FA94 has taken corrective action by treating such payments as received late. We submit that estimating income earned during the year before the year end, is an impossibility. This is more true for unanticipated income received after 15 March.

The author may be contacted at

[email protected]