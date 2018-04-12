Tatas to merge aerospace, defence units

Mumbai : Tata Sons on Wednesday said it is in the process of consolidating its various businesses across aerospace and defence sectors under a single entity – Tata Aerospace & Defence (Tata A&D). The necessary statutory and regulatory approvals are in the process of being obtained in this regard, the company said. Tata A&D proposes to bring together over 6,000 employees, and have production facilities in Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, it added.

GMR plans aerospace hub

GMR group said it would set up an aerospace and defence manufacturing hub in Hosur to promote production of defence equipment in the region. The project is a JV between GMR Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development corporation.

Adani Defence-Punj Lloyd-Rave tie-up

Adani Defence and Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, said it is collaborating with Punj Lloyd and US-based Rave Gears to manufacture high precision aerospace gears.

Adani Defence and Aerospace Head Ashish Rajvanshi, said the tripartite agreement would leverage on the strengths of the three companies.