Tata Steel tops Dow Jones sustainability index  

Mumbai : Tata Steel has been ranked first in the Dow Jones sustainability index 2018, making it the only domestic company to emerge as a winner among all 60 sectors evaluated for the ranking. This is the second year in the past three years that Tata Steel has been adjudged the industry leader amongst 24 steel companies globally. “This recognition encourages us to stay committed to our focus on creating a sustainable ecosystem and benchmark with best-in-class for further improvement,” said TV Narendran, MD at Tata Steel.