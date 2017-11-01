Tata Steel elevates T V Narendran as global CEO, MD

New Delhi: Tata Steel has elevated T V Narendran as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director globally, the company said today.

“The Board of Directors of Tata Steel Ltd at its meeting on October 30, 2017 decided to elevate T V Narendran as CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel globally,” the company said in a statement.

Narendran joined Tata Steel after completing his MBA from IIM Calcutta in 1988. His career in the company has spanned many areas – in India and abroad – including marketing and sales, international trade, supply chain and planning, and operation and general management, it said.

He was appointed as Managing Director of Tata Steel for India and South East Asia on November 1, 2013.

During his 4 four years tenure as MD, India and South East Asia, “Tata Steel successfully executed and commissioned one of the largest greenfield projects in India — Kalinganagar steel plant — and also enhanced its ability to deliver to higher value segments like steel for automotives,” the statement added.

The company further said Koushik Chatterjee has been reappointed as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for a period of 5 years with effect from November 9, 2017, after his present term expires Novermber 8, 2017. He will report to Narendran.