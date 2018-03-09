Tata Power achieves highest gross power generation of February

Power company, Tata Power, has registered the highest-ever gross electricity generation of February 2018 at 4,647 million units. This increase in generation capacity marks the company’s preparedness to meet the spurt in demand as the economy gathers steam, as well as the approaching summer season. Tata Power has demonstrated a 3 per cent increase in gross generation capacity when compared to the same month last year where it generated 4,518 million units. Tata Power along with its subsidiaries registered strong operational performances across its plants to achieve this remarkable feat. All of its power generation stations, including Trombay, Jojobera, Haldia, Maithon, IEL, CGPL, TPREL, WREL, Cennergi, ITPC, Dagachu, Hydro, and TPCL Wind witnessed higher availability.

Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Tata Power, said, “At Tata Power, we are committed to delivering value to our stakeholders and the nation at large. Our increased generation in the month of February 2018 is yet another testimony to the importance we place on driving operational efficiencies, thereby improving our performance on a year-on-year basis. We are confident that our efforts in implementing world class technologies and processes in this direction will benefit the company in the years to come and enable us to achieve better generation consistently.”