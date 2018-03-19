Tata Motors looks to roll out new products

Geneva : Tata Motors plans to bring in new products in order to have presence in around 95 per cent of Indian passenger vehicles market by 2020,

besides working on offering “electric solution” on most of its portfolio going forward. The company currently sells a range of vehicles from hatchback to SUVs playing in about 70 per cent of the market in India.

“Our resolve is that by 2020, we will cover 95 per cent of the market with various kinds of products,” Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said.