Tata Motors global wholesale numbers up 3% in October

Mumbai: Automobile major Tata Motors Group on Friday reported a rise of 2.7 per cent in its global wholesale numbers, including Jaguar Land Rover, for October.

According to the Group, the numbers increased to 103,761 units last month over October 2016.

“Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in October 2017 were at 37,400, higher by 1.3 per cent, over October 2016,” the company said in a statement.

“Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in October 2017 were at 66,361, higher by 3.5 per cent, compared to October 2016.”