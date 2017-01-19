Tata Motors’ CEO hints at new announcement in coming weeks

Hexa priced at Rs 12 lakh; available in six variants

Mumbai: On the back of Tiago’s success and pre-booking received for Hexa, Tata Motors is optimistic about the sales of much-awaited SUV, Hexa, which is priced at Rs 12.08 lakh and upwards. Through Hexa, the company has completed its product range from entry level to flagship product, stated Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD of Tata Motors.

During the commercial launch, Butschek told reporters, “With Tata Hexa, we can actually start to build a puzzle, where we can put other products into it. We will have a complete range of products, where we will have professional and private customers and a full range from entry level to flagship products.”

After Hexa, Tata Motors believes that it has set a new standard for its different set of customers. Butschek said, “In the coming months, the customers will expect something similar as far as new launches are concerned. We are pretty confident based on the latest development.”

He also hinted that Tata Motors will be coming up with something beyond its scope of business in coming weeks. Butschek stated, “We have lot of additional activity in the pipeline.” He added that this would be beyond their four wheelers. “It is something that will give mobility a different definition in different context. This would be something that would be coming soon,” he reiterated. He also stressed that the company will forge new partnership concepts and business models.

Commenting about Hexa, which will be made available in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XMA, XTA and XT, Butschek stated that it is targeted at customers “who do not like to be disappointed -neither by the quality or the experience, or after sales experience. The ‘lifestyle vehicle’ which will be made available in five colours, has designs created across

Tata Motors Design studios in United Kingdom, Italy and India.

The company is looking at strong footprint in SUV space, stated Tim Leverton, President, head –advanced and product engineering at the press conference. The vehicle which was developed by 150 engineers and involved many international suppliers, will be available across India. The company has phased out its dealers. In phase I, there will be 300 dealers which were carefully audited and who are not ready at the first instance, are not included, Butschek stressed.

Giving a clear picture of the gap between demand and supply, Mayank Pareek, Tata Motors president for passenger cars business unit said, “The customers will have to wait for 8 weeks.” Pareek revealed that the waiting period for Hexa will not differ based on auto or manual mode.

The car is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 17.54 lakh. This is an introductory price offered by the company.