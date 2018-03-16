Tata group ethics officer Rajan quits

New Delhi : Tata Sons on Thursday said its chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan will leave the group to evaluate entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months.

“Dr Rajan and Tata Sons have mutually agreed that Rajan will leave the services of Tata Sons on March 31, 2018,” the company said. On the reasons for his departure, the company said Rajan (49) has “conveyed personal reasons for his decision to leave Tata Sons and has indicated he will be evaluating certain entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months”. Rajan, who was former MD of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), was appointed as the group spokesperson and brand custodian in February 2013.