Tata-GE JV to make aircraft engine parts

Cos to produce components for CFM International’s LEAP engines

Mumbai : The Tata Group and the NYSE-traded General Electric Company (GE) have inked an agreement to manufacture components, for Ohio, US-based CFM International’s LEAP engines, in India, and the venture will also serve the American firm’s global supply chain. The Tatas and GE also announced their intention to jointly pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities in the country. The joint venture will be executed by the Tata Group’s aerospace arm, Tata Advanced Systems and GE Aviation. Under the strategic partnership, GE Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems, will join forces to manufacture, assemble, integrate and test aircraft components.

A new centre of excellence will be established to help develop a robust ecosystem for aircraft engine manufacturing and build related capabilities. GE military engines have a strong history in India and it currently provides the jet engines and marine gas turbines for many military applications including the Air Force’s light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK1, the Navy’s P-8i aircraft, and the P-17 Shivalik class frigates.

Several military programmes under development that include the Tejas MK2, P-17A & P-71 ships, and the AH-64 attack helicopters will be powered by GE engines. Tata Advanced Systems provides solutions for aerospace, defence and homeland security. It has also become a significant player in the global aerospace market, becoming the premier manufacturing partner for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Boeing. CFM International, is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, a part of French multinational company Safran SA. CFM has over 26 customers who operate more than a 140 aircraft, reports PTI.