Swiggy raises $210 mn from Naspers, DST

Swiggy raises $210 mn from Naspers, DST

— By Agencies  | Jun 22, 2018 12:12 am
New Delhi : Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has raised $210 million (over Rs 1,430 crore) in fresh round of funding led by Naspers and DST Global.

The Series G funding will also see participation from existing shareholder, Meituan-Dianping and new investor, Coatue Management.

The investment follows a $100 million Series F round in February, led by Naspers with participation from Meituan-Dianping, it added.


The latest round will enable Swiggy to ramp up its supply chain network, the company said.

