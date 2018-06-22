Swiggy raises $210 mn from Naspers, DST

New Delhi : Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has raised $210 million (over Rs 1,430 crore) in fresh round of funding led by Naspers and DST Global.

The Series G funding will also see participation from existing shareholder, Meituan-Dianping and new investor, Coatue Management.

The investment follows a $100 million Series F round in February, led by Naspers with participation from Meituan-Dianping, it added.

The latest round will enable Swiggy to ramp up its supply chain network, the company said.