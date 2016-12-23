Swaminathan decries import of cheap wheat

NEW DELHI : Agriculture scientist Dr M S Swaminathan (91), who led India’s green revolution in the 1960s to make the country self-sufficient in the food grain production, has decried the government’s recent push for import of cheap wheat by waiving the import duty on the commodity, pointing out that it would otherwise lead the farmers to make distress sell.

He backed the wheat farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to do away with import of wheat and slap a 40% import duty on it. He pointed out how the country’s wheat production went up from 6 million tonnes in 1946 to 17 million tonnes in 1968 prompting William Gaud of the US to coin the term “Green Revolution.”

The world-renowned nonagenarian scientist said wheat import has been detrimental to the interests of the farmers and the country, particularly when India has set the goal of producing 150 million tonnes of wheat by 2030 using cultivation on 30 million hectares. “This is easily feasible with the technologies and varieties on the shelf. Sustaining the wheat revolution is not only important for the success of our national food security act but also fundamental to safeguarding the livelihood of the wheat farming families,” he said.