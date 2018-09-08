Suzuki to start EV road test next month

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motor plans to start road tests of its electric vehicles (EVs) in India next month as a precursor to launch of EV in 2020, its chairman Osamu Suzuki said. Suzuki said the company has decided to launch EV in India around 2020 in cooperation with Toyota Motor. It will commence production of lithium-ion batteries, used in electric-vehicles, at its Gujarat plant in 2020. “We will start road running test using fleet of 50 EV prototype vehicles in India from next month for developing safe and easy-to-use EV for Indian customers in line with Indian climatic and traffic conditions,” he said.