Supreme Court refuses bail plea of Unitech’s Chandra

New Delhi : The Supreme Court Monday yet again refused bail to Unitech Ltd’s promoter Sanjay Chandra. The apex court also said that it will not hear any pleas by Unitech’s investors while it is hearing pleas by homebuyers who have alleged that they have been duped by the company. “We will not hear anyone except homebuyers, not investors, not anyone else,” said Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who is heading the bench. Chandra had moved the Supreme Court in August seeking bail in a criminal case filed against him by Delhi Police, in which he and his company were accused of duping customers in the ‘Anthea Floors’ project in Gurugram.

However, dissatisfied buyers from other projects also became parties in the case in the apex court. In the wake of the deluge of claims the court appointed an amicus curie to streamline the process. Amicus has made a web portal for the people to register their claims.

Amicus Pawan C. Agrawal Monday also informed that majority of the homebuyers of the company want refunds, not delivery of the flats. Earlier the court had stated that the homebuyers will get to choose between delivery and refund. ssAgrawal said the about 9,000 homebuyers have given their options to him and about 4,700 of them want refunds. If the company pays the claims of these 4,700 buyers it will need at least 18 bln rupees, Agrawal informed the court.

In the last hearing, Agrawal had informed the court that Unitech owes as many as 16,300 home buyers about 78.6 bln rupees. Chandra was in police custody for two weeks in April, after which he was granted bail. In July, his bail expired and he was sent to judicial custody.