Sunil Mantri declared as offender: Report

Mumbai : A magistrate’s court has recently declared former chairman of Mantri Realty, Sunil Mantri, a proclaimed offender, reports a local newspaper. This decision was on the five cheque bouncing cases after he failed to appear in court.

Post this development, Mantri can be arrested from anywhere in the country, after complainant—B Arora, published the order in a local newspaper. Last year, his company was also liquidated in the orders of the Bombay High Court.

In 2010-11, Arora had given a loan of over Rs 1.5 crore to Mantri for six months. During the time of borrowing, post-dated cheques were issued to return the loan and every single time, Mantri paid interest and sought an extension to repay the loan. Arora approached the court after the cheque bounced.

To this, Mantri said that the money was paid as advance for a property and that he was ready to give him the property.

Both parties filed consent terms after which all the cases were withdrawn and it was promised that Mantri would pay Rs 1, 67, 25,000 through 21 cheques. Mantri also issued 21 cheques but the remaining Rs 49 lakh was not paid. So Arora approached the court yet again. This order from the court was issued after Mantri did not appear in front of the court (from January this year).