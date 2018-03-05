Strict H-1B visa rule not to hurt IT firms: Pai

New Delhi : The recent move by the US to tighten H-1B visa approval is unlikely to have any significant impact on Indian IT companies compliant with laws, but could “hurt” bodyshops that misuse the system, industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said.

“Larger companies are working within the law… There are some bodyshops which misuse the law, they will be hurt,” Pai said. Besides, large firms even the smaller players who are compliant with law will not feel any adverse impact, he noted.