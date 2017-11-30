Stocks fall ahead of GDP numbers, F&O expiry
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell by 185 points in early session today due to losses in realty, power, PSU, metal and infrastructure stocks amid weak Asian cues. Besides, investors were cautious ahead of September quarter GDP data to be released later in the day.
Offloading of positions by participants with today being the last trading session of November series contracts in the derivatives segment pulled down the index, brokers said. The 30-share flagship index was down 185.24 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 33,417.52 with sectoral indices led by realty and power falling up to 0.88 per cent.
The gauge had fallen 121.68 points in the previous two sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 57.50 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 10,303.80. Weakness in the rupee, which slipped 24 paise to 64.55 against the dollar today, too weighed on the sentiments.
Among laggards Kotak Bank, Cipla, Adani Ports, ONGC, M&M, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel and Lupin dropped up to 1.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng weakened 1.21 per cent while Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei too shed 0.10 per cent. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.44 per cent higher yesterday.
JUST ARRIVED
- Jammu and Kashmir: CISF jawan shoots his wife and colleague among three dead in Kishtwar
- Adorable! Kareena Kapoor Khan stunning in a latest photoshoot; See Pics
- Skoda Laura Recalled For ABS/ESC Software Update
- Wow! Iconic One rupee note turns 100 today
- Bharti Ki Baraat: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosts ‘Mata Ki Chowki’; offers prayer to Goddess Durga
EDITOR’S PICK
Rahul Gandhi’s regressive politics
Rahul Gandhi has received much attention in the on-going Gujarat campaign. As the leader of the principal opposition party, most…
Expect 2018 to be more unsettling than 2017
Most marketmen are a bit confused about what the markets and the leading economies have in store for 2018. The…
A failed state that evokes skepticism
THE judiciary is free to do what it wants so long as it does not impinge on the army’s sphere…
Army in driver’s seat in Pakistan
The resignation of Pakistan’s Law Minister Zahid Hamid on Monday is yet another blow to the democratically-elected government. It is…
How important are sovereign ratings?
In a surprise move, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded India’s sovereign bond rating by one notch from Baa3 to Baa2 ten…