Stock market gains momentum on Day 2 of 2018

Jan 02, 2018 10:06 am
New Delhi: The stock market rebounded on Tuesday with equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rising more than 100 and 50 points respectively in the opening trade. The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was up 147.65 points at 33,960.40 and the 50-share National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty gained 55.60 points at 10,491.10.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Tata Steel, Coal India, TCS, HCL Technologies, ONGC, and Infosys opened in green, giving momentum to early morning trade. The Indian Rupee opened flat at 63.69 per dollar. Earlier on Monday, the Sensex declined 244 points, to close at 33,813. Nifty slumped 95 points, to 10,436.


