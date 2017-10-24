Stimulus measures likely this wk

Mumbai : The government is finalising measures to boost economy and may make an announcement as early as this week, a finance ministry official said Monday. “Measures will be announced as soon as the prime minister has approved them,” the official said. “Certain things are still being discussed. My sense is that it will be announced this week.”

The administrative measures will likely give a boost to the most stressed sectors of the economy, including banking and infrastructure sectors, the official added. With economic growth stuttering in recent quarters, pressure on the government to revive activity has increased.