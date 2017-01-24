Steel minister promotes concept of Swadeshi for steel

Mumbai: Union Minister of Steel, Birender Singh chaired the meeting of National Steel Consumers’ Council of Ministry of Steel in Mumbai. Singh said that there is great potential for increasing steel consumption in the country. Use of Swadeshi steel is the way forward not only for steel consumption but also for sustainable growth of the steel industry and economy.

Singh informed the members that National Steel Consumer’s Council has been strengthened with the induction of industry experts. The meeting was attended by 150 of all stake holders of producers of MSME, integrated steel plants of private and public sector, machinery manufacturers and consumers of infrastructure , transport housing equipment sectors.

Elaborating on the need of the hour, he said, “Government of India’s emphasis through Make in India and support to Swadeshi production offers huge opportunity to raise the domestic steel consumption.’’

He said that India’s current per capita steel consumption stands only at 60 Kgs, which is very less as compared to the world average of 208 Kgs. He informed that Ministry of Steel has already started a campaign to boost steel consumption in country through encouraging all concerned ministries to use only India-made steel for infrastructure and construction projects of the government. Also, he said that the campaign would help in educating people about the numerous sustainability benefits, which are guaranteed to be realized whenever steel is used.

He further stressed that in 2016, India had emerged as the third largest steel producer in the world and central government is taking all steps to make the country world’s second largest steel producer.