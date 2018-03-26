Steel firms’ bankruptcy will help woo MNCs

Mumbai : Bankruptcy proceedings against many large steel companies may lead to consolidation in the sector and the entry of global players in the alloy segment, says a report.

“The domestic steel sector may see further consolidation in the wake of the many insolvency proceedings launched against stressed accounts. A few large players with strong financial positions and debt-raising abilities have an opportunity to increase their market shares by acquiring stressed capacities at attractive valuations,” says an EY India report.

Global majors may also use this opportunity to enter the domestic market given its long-term attractiveness, the report said.

Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Electrosteel Steels are among the 40 largest defaulters referred by RBI for resolution under the new bankruptcy law and contribute half of the steel sector’s bad loans.