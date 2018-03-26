STC, MMTC merger on cards: Prabhu
New Delhi : A merger of state-run trading firms Metals & Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) and State Trading Corporation (STC) is on the cards and the matter is under process, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has said.
“That is something which is already on cards because STC unfortunately has become a sick company. Therefore, there are some measures which are being taken already and this matter is under process,” Prabhu said.
STC, Project & Equipment Corporation of India (PEC) and MMTC are under the administrative control of the ministry.
