State banks wrote off Rs 2.42L-cr dud loans

New Delhi: State-run banks have written off nearly Rs 2.42 lakh crore worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) between April 2014 and September 2017, Minister of State of Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said. “As per RBI data on global operations, public sector banks have written off (including compromise) an amount of Rs 2,41,911 crore from financial year 2014-15 till September 2017. “Borrowers of such written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment,” the minister said. Shukla also said that recovery of dues is an ongoing activity under the legal mechanism.