Star Health launches insurance for cancer patients

Chennai : Private sector health insurance firm Star Health and Allied Insurance launched Star Cancer Care Gold for patients diagnosed with cancer.

The Star Cancer Care Gold covers up to Rs five lakh for patients between five months and 65 years and who have already been diagnosed with stage one and two of the disease, reports PTI. “We at Star Health Insurance develop products for people who have undergone treatment for life-threatening diseases and are uncertain about their future”, company Chairman and Managing Director V Jagannathan said.

One of the unique feature of the insurance policy was that customers could avail the service without prior medical screening, he said. “Customers can submit previous medical records, including details of latest treatment, along with proposal forms”. Star Cancer Care Gold offers a lump sum payout of half the entire sum insured soon after diagnosis of the disease. “These people are the ones who genuinely need medical and financial assistance in the years ahead. We believe that health insurance is the basic need of each and every Indian citizen”, he said in a press release. The plan covers the risk of recurrence, spread of cancer and second cancer.