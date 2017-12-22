Srikant Sastri: From an angel investor to becoming a start-up adviser with ‘Chalo Start Up’

“Chalo Start Up will not feature big names as young entrepreneurs might not be able to relate with them.”

Mumbai : A large number of Indian youth or say the working population is moving from being job seekers to job creators. When these young inexperienced enthusiasts move to explore the unexplored terrains, they surely need some support and that is where a new start-up ‘Chalo Start Up’ comes into play. This platform is Srikant Sastri’s baby.

Sastri, a known name among tech start-ups and an active angel investor, said “This has been in my mind for a while now. It was only in September this year that I was able to implement it.” ‘Chalo Start Up’ is a theme-based web series which looks at helping entrepreneurs/ start-ups to understand the start up space from the mouth of other entrepreneurs themselves.

He added the entrepreneurs in my web series will not be ‘The Vijay Shekhars or The Binny Bansals’ but people who have just started their journey and are looking at reaching their destination. “We will not feature big names as young entrepreneurs might not be able to relate with them.”

Sastri, a mentor to entrepreneurs added, “I did not want rock stars. I want general janata (people) because after watching these big entrepreneurs, the upcoming start-ups would feel that their objective is unattainable.” He believes every time any entrepreneur watches his web series they should feel that the series is about a story of next door boy or a girl.

The first episode of the series was with sports entrepreneur Sujit Panigrahi. There will be nine more episodes expected. The next series is expected soon. “I have already shortlisted eight out of the ten start-ups I want to feature,” said Sastri, who gets 4-5 new start-ups approaching him via Linkedin every week. Most of the start-ups that he will feature in his web series is from his own network.

He continued there is so much enthusiasm and energy among the start-ups, that he wants to offer more to as many start-ups as he could. Sastri revealed he has a simple mantra for these entrepreneurs ‘If you have a dream go and build it’. He added as they build their dream, they will provide livelihood to many around them. “The only way to create more jobs is by having start-ups and India needs start-ups,” said co-founder of Crayon Data.

Going back to his web series, he said that he wants his video to reach to as many people as possible not just in urban India but tier II and III cities too.

Chalo peeks into sports with Sujit Panigrahi

Chalo StartUp is a video series which looks at how one can be a successful entrepreneur/jobs creator in India. It has inspiring stories and lessons on how to turn dream into reality. It is being anchored by Srikant Sastri, an experienced entrepreneur, and aims to inspire 1000s of new start-ups.

In Episode 1, learn how sports entrepreneur Sujit Panigrahi saw China’s success in Olympics and became determined to make India a fit, sporty nation. Here you can hear how Panigrahi created 100 jobs with zero external funding. He has invested up to Rs 1.4 crore and his initial investment was Rs 20 lakh.