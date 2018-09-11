SpiceJet’s cargo services to take off from Sep 18

New Delhi : No-frills airline SpiceJet will launch its dedicated air cargo services from September 18. The carrier, which is working on ambitious business plans, on Monday said it would operate the cargo services under the brand name ‘SpiceXpress’ and has a detailed plan for domestic as well as international routes. SpiceJet would be the first schedule domestic airline to start dedicated air cargo services in India. A Boeing 737-700 plane has been inducted as the first freighter aircraft.

Chief hints at fare hikes

SpiceJet’s chief Ajay Singh on Monday indicated that fares could be hiked in the next few months. Singh also emphasised that increasing ancillary revenues is all the more important under “this situation where there is so much cost pressure”.