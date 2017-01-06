Solar installation of over 9GW expected in 2017: Mercom

Mumbai : It was estimated that solar installations in India will reach over 4 GW in 2016, compared to 2.3 GW installed in 2015, stated a global clean communications and research firm, Mercom Capital Group. As per the report, the cumulative solar installations have reached 9.6 GW as of December 2016 but as per the firm it is estimated that 2017 solar installation to be over 9 GW.

The firm had to amend their 2016 forecast after dates of several projects were moved to 2017. If India achieves 9GW in 2017, India’s solar sector will join the big league which includes names like China, the United States, and Japan. But the concern for the sector will be changes in transmission evacuation, curtailment, timely payments and the outcome of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “We are forecasting installations to reach over 9 GW in 2017 which would put the Indian solar sector in the big leagues along with China, the United States, and Japan. However, there are significant headwinds in terms of transmission and evacuation issues that could threaten the pace of growth,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO and co-founder of Mercom Capital Group. Some of these concerns have slowed down the solar auction announcement, over the past three months. According to the report, various agencies in the country announced solar tenders worth Rs 3,781 MW during September-December 2016 and auctioned about 1,311 MW.

India has a total installed large-scale solar capacity of 9,026 MW and 14,120 MW projects under development as of December 2016. The top 10 states like Tamil Nadu (leads in solar), Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, account for approximately 90 percent of all solar installations and pipeline.

The report touched upon the impact of demonetisation. It stated that distribution companies (DISCOMs) were able to get people pay their unpaid bills with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes as unpaid bills are huge problem for DISCOMs. The fall in interest rate, is expected to help the sector further. At present, the move has impacted the small developers negatively. The report stressed delayed payments to developers in states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan is of concern and this trend can be followed by other states as well. The report stated, “Payments to wind developers are delayed by 6-7 months in some states and banks are worried that solar may be next.”

The reports suggest that Indian company Adani is poised to become the largest Indian solar developer both in terms of operational and under development projects in the near future.

In the project development pipeline, ReNew Power is on top with a robust pipeline accounting for nearly 10 percent of the market share, followed by Adani and Greenko. There are around 110 project developers who have pipelines of 5 MW or more. Tata Power has largest rooftop installer in a small market, whereas ABB holds the largest market share of 22 per cent in terms of inverters.

In the first half of financial year (FY) 2016-17, import and export activity worth over USD1 billion (~Rs 67 billion) was registered in the Indian solar sector, compared to USD700 million (~Rs44.5 billion) during the same period in 2015. India imports solar modules and cells heavily from China and these accounts for USD 826 million (~Rs 56 billion) of India’s total solar imports with an 87 percent market share.

The second largest exporter to India is Malaysia. On the other hand, the United Kingdom was the largest importer of Indian solar modules and cells, accounting for 36 percent of India’s total solar exports.