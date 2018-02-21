Software services export growth to remain flat next fiscal

Hyderabad : India’s software services exports are expected to grow 7-9 per cent in the financial year 2018-19 as against a 7.8 per cent growth in the current fiscal year (FY2018), according to industry lobby Nasscom.

The body has nearly halved its hiring projections to around 1 lakh for the year. Software exports are expected to touch $167 billion this fiscal year, accounting for 24 per cent of the country’s exports, said Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar on Tuesday.

“Fiscal 2018 began on a muted note, but driven by a better growth in the second half, it is expected to clock revenue of $167 billion, representing a growth of 7.8 per cent for export revenue and 10 per cent in domestic revenue.

“In terms of export revenue, we expect a growth rate of 7-9 per cent in FY19. We expect the change to be in positive. This is the probable band in which it will happen. We also expect a slight upswing in domestic revenue at 10-12 per cent in FY19,” he said at the annual Nassocom leadership forum.

