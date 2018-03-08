Social infra key to attract investors, says Krishnapatnam Port chief

Mumbai : In order to attract more investments into the port business, there is a need to develop a port eco-system that includes ports, roads, rails, good city amenities, recreational activities etc, said Krishnapatnam Port’s CEO Anil Yendluri. Despite the lack of port eco-system, there has been a considerable amount of investments in the region.

Apart from rail, road and port infrastructure, there should be social infrastructure in the region. “The social infrastructure development will be critical in attracting more investors. The objective of the government to develop social infrastructure is quite different from the objective of corporates,” Yendluri pointed.

There are instances when investors are looking at investment, they would also look for descent place to stay. But when it comes to international investors, they look for better standard of living – like quality hostels, restaurants, recreational centres, etc- which is lacking in India.

Commenting on the growth post 2008 slump, director of the company said, “More and more investors are interested in the region. As these are big ticket investment, such investments will take a little longer.” Krishnapatnam Port is currently being built in three phases. After the completion of the first phase, Krishnapatnam Port is currently in its second phase of development. The total investments planned for the port is approximately $3 billion; of which $1.1 billion has already been executed.

He pointed out that schemes like Sagaramala, Bharamala etc, will play a very important role in maritime sector as it will help improve efficiency and connectivity in hinterland. “After the announcement of these schemes, there have been aggressive level of activity that has been seen in the region,” he added.

The high-level of engagement that is taking place between India and South-Asian countries, along with implementation of North-Eastern policy, has helped increase trade in this region. Yendluri expects container handling of the port to grow by 100 per cent this year. “In last one or two years, we have seen 100 per cent growth in container handling. The container terminal has handled 2, 55,000 TEUs in 2016-17 and is eyeing around 4, 00,000 TEUs this fiscal. In terms of liquid bulk terminal, we are eyeing 25 per cent growth this year,” he stated.

Krishnapatnam port can support 70-80 trains per day and this number can drastically go up, if they have more dedicated freight corridors, he claims. “With present road connectivity, around 6,000-7,000 trucks daily can visit the port. If three more roads are added, then for next ten years, not just Krishnapatnam Port but other ports in the region can operate very smoothly. This means the trucks coming to the port can go up to 20,000 to 25,000 per day.” Adding to their last-mile connectivity advantage, is the upcoming Nellore airport which will be just 30 Km away from the port. This could further boost the figures.

As per the data from the shipping ministry, it is estimated that around 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and 70 per cent by value is done through maritime transport. At present there are 13 major ports, 200 notified minor and intermediate ports in the country.

Yendluri highlights the growing ports can also big along with it other challenges if not addressed on time. “The government have to be cautious. With more and more ports coming up, there is a growing need for organised and orderly development in and around the port. There is a need to develop well-planned/ smart cities around ports to support growth of ports.” The government is coming up with various smart city projects in and around the Krishnapatnam Port.

Navayuga Engineering Company (NECL), the EPC contractor for Krishnapatnam Port, is building Port of Astaranga in Orissa and Port of Machilipatnam, south of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.