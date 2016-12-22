Snapdeal offers to deliver cash at home

Bengaluru: Leading e-tailer Snapdeal on Thursday announced that it would deliver cash at home for its users at a nominal fee of Re 1.

“Our [email protected] service allows users to order cash and have it delivered at their doorstep instead of queuing up at banks or ATMs,” said the company in a statement here.

The service, launched in Bengaluru and Gurugram, will be extended to other cities and users will be charged Re 1 as convenience fee that can be paid through its FreeCharge facility or debit card when booking the order.

“When cash is delivered, users will swipe their ATM card on the Point of Sale (PoS) machines our courier partners will carry with them,” said the statement.

As each user with a debit card is entitled to draw Rs 2,000 cash from ATMs per day, the courier person will hand over Rs 2,000 in cash to those ordering it.

“A user can request Rs 2,000 per booking and any bank’s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash,” said the statement.

The [email protected] service is limited to order only cash and not anything else from the e-tailer’s platform.

“The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to help our consumers tide over the cash crunch they might face in addressing their daily needs,” said Snapdeal Co-Founder Rohit Bansal in the statement.

The six-year-old e-commerce player caters to millions of buyers and sellers with 65 million products across 1,000 categories from a range of regional, national and international brands and retailers and deliveries in cities across the country.