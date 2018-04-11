Smooth ride ahead for passenger car sector

New Delhi : Passenger vehicles sales in India were at a record high in 2017-18 touching almost 3.3 million units, growing at 7.89 per cent driven by demand from smaller towns coupled with increasing popularity of utility vehicles.

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday, domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales were at 32,87,965 units beating the previous best of 30,47,582 units posted in 2016-17.

The body also expects PV sales to witness high single digit growth in 2018-19 and due to shift in preferences from large cars. Utility vehicles segment is also expected to clock strong growth.

Domestic car sales in 2017-18 were at 21,73,950 units as against 21,03,847 units in 2016-17, displaying a growth of 3.33 per cent. Utility vehicles (UV) sales were at 9,21,780 units last fiscal as against 7,61,998 units in 2016-17, a growth of 20.97 per cent.