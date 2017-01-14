‘Smart City’ tops NDMC’s budget for third time in a row

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) presented its budget for 2017-18 with ‘Smart City’ project yet again topping the agenda along with installation of LED streetlights, e-governance, automated parking facility and free Wi-fi.

NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar projected total receipts of Rs 3,627.08 crore against a total estimated expenditure of Rs 3,621.62 crore, reports PTI. ‘Smart City’ has been the focus of NDMC budget for the third consecutive year with the 2015-16 and 2016-17 budget focusing on initiatives to bag the smart city tag.

“NDMC has established a wholly owned Public Limited Company namely, New Delhi Municipal Council Smart City Limited (SPV). The SPV has received a grant of Rs 194 crore from Urban Development Ministry, and Rs 56 crore from NDMC, thereby bringing the seed capital to Rs 250 crore. I further propose to transfer Rs 44 crore to the SPV in the current financial year and Rs 50 crore in the year 2017-18,” Kumar said in his budget speech.

NDMC’s ‘Technology Innovation Portal’ where public may submit innovative ideas and solutions for the improvement of civic services, digital interactive information panels to disseminate information online at various locations in NDMC areas, and remote information kiosks to act as points of delivery are among the projects listed under the smart city agenda.

Two previous project installations of LED streetlights and smart poles with CCTV cameras and Wi-fi access points have been ‘repackaged’ with an allocation of Rs 30 crore. The same was announced in the budget for 2015-16 and included in last year’s budget as well.

NDMC had last year managed to bag the coveted ‘Smart city Project’ by Urban Development (UD) Ministry and had rolled out various initiatives under it. With the civic body planning to make Connaught place in central Delhi a ‘vehicle-free zone’ for three months on pilot basis, a smart sensor based parking management system and a project for smart roads and road safety have also found place in the annual budget with an allocation of Rs 125 crore for the same.

“Electric vehicles under ‘park and ride’ scheme as part of pedestrian zones of Connaught Place area will also be started during the period. It has also proposed to set up bike sharing stations,” Kumar said.

Developing 18 balwaris and creches into Palika play schools, development of a smart e-portal, including School Management Information System, setting up of digital classrooms and skill development centres are highlights of the civic body’s education budget.