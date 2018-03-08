Small cars’ TP insurance premium may be cut

New Delhi : Insurance regulator Irdai on Wednesday proposed reduction in premium on insuring small private cars and certain types of two-wheelers, but plans to raise the same for several categories of goods vehicles.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has released exposure draft on premium rates for motor third-party (TP) insurance covers for 2018-19 fiscal and has invited stakeholders comments till March 22. The draft proposes to increase the premium on e-rickshaw from the existing Rs 1,440 to Rs 1,685 in the next financial year starting April 1. Irdai has proposed to lower the premium for third-party insurance.