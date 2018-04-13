Skill development must for country’s economic growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

Raipur : Skill development is must for the betterment of country’s economic growth along with this it is also important to manage the administrative capacity. This was said by defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman, while addressing seventh convocation of Indian Management Institution, (IIM) Raipur.

The chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh was the special guest and deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India Shyamal Gopinath presided over the function. At the function, Sitaraman called upon the youths and said that after studying in institutions like IIM, youths should render their services in making of New India. So nation can use their skill and talent in country’s growth. During the programme, degrees were conferred to 147 passed out students of 2016-17 batch and 49 students of 2015-2017 batch.

Defence minister appreciated chief minister Singh and said that under his leadership Chhattisgarh has done tremendous progress in every field. Addressing the programme, Singh said that the power of passed out students of IIM, Raipur will be helpful for all round growth of state. He congratulated all the successful students on this occasion and wished them very bright future.

The welcome address was given by director of IIM, Raipur Bharat Bhaskar. He highlighted the progress of institutions and said that IIIM, Raipur is working with its moral responsibilities.

National Nutrition Mission details will be announced at various gram sabhas

Raipur : The Union Government is launching Gram Swaraj Mission from April 14 to May 5, 2018. The state women and child development department will organise several programmes relating to the ‘National Nutrition Mission’ at various gram sabha level.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had launched National Nutrition Mission on March 8, 2018. Gram sabhas in the state are a part of Gram Swaraj Mission. The villagers will be informed regarding the malnourishment levels of each anganwadi centres in the panchayats. Social workers, Balmitra, anganwadi mitra, youth volunteers, mitranins, anganwadi workers and social activists will be awarded commendation certificates.