Silver futures up 0.19 pc on global cues

New Delhi: Silver prices moved up by 0.19per cent to Rs 37,464 per kg in futures trade today after speculators built up positions amid firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery inMarch rose by Rs 72, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 37,464 per kg ina business turnover of 431 lots.

Likewise, the white metal for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 48, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 37,929 per kg in 4lots. Analysts said the rise in silver prices at futures trade was mostly attributed to building up of positions by participants and firm global cues. Globally, silver traded higher by 0.03 percent to USD16.13 an ounce in Singapore today.