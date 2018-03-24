Shareholder pressure stops firms from speaking out, says Mahindra

Mumbai : Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday said pressure from shareholders for higher returns prevents India Inc from speaking out on social issues and getting embroiled in controversies.

The best way a corporate honcho can speak out is through supporting causes he believes in, like liberal education, the outspoken industry leader said. “Many corporates are attacked, saying ‘you are too careful, you’re not taking risks, you’re not being outspoken’. I have a simple answer. It is not about courage. I am paid by my shareholders, they do not pay me to court controversies. They certainly want me to make money,” he said.

The head of the diversified conglomerate was, however, quick to add that he will speak out once he retires.