Shalby IPO opens today

Shalby Ltd. (Shalby) is one of the leading multi-specialty chains of hospitals in India. Its hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, few of which also offer quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialization such as orthopedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and renal transplantations.

As on the date of RHP, Shalby provided inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through 11 operational hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,012 beds. As on June 30, 2017, it had nine operational hospitals with an aggregate operational bed count of 841 beds. Shalby that has earned name and fame for joint replacement had a 15% market share of all joint replacement surgeries conducted by private corporate hospitals in India in 2016.

As on the same date, it also provided outpatient services through 47 Outpatient Clinics and has ten shared surgery centres within third party hospitals, which are called “Shalby Arthroplasty Centre of Excellence” (“SACE”), where Shalby offers orthopedic healthcare services including surgeries. Since March 2007, it has conducted an aggregate of 92100 surgeries, and provided healthcare services to an aggregate of 1025533 patients, consisting 133652 inpatients and 891881 outpatients. Indian healthcare industry that was around Rs. 9.2 trillion in 2016 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15-16% to reach Rs.17.2 trillion by 2020.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Shalby has a domestic and overseas outreach through a network of hospitals in India, and Outpatient Clinics and SACE located in India, Africa, and the Middle East. Having strong presence in western and central India and focus on Tier – I and Tier – II cities, its hospitals operate across five states,

Outpatient Clinics operate across 37 cities in 12 states in India, and SACE are present in seven cities in six states in India. Shalby’s international footprint consists five Outpatient Clinics and one SACE in Africa, and two SACE in the UAE. It is expanding Its footprint in western and central India with hospitals being set up in Nashik and Vadodara. It has also increased services on the Home Care front as well.