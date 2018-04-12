SGX to list India equity derivative Products

New Delhi : The Singapore Exchange on Wednesday said it will list new India equity derivative products in June this year. The announcement comes after leading stock exchanges – BSE, NSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India – on February 9, decided to curb all licensing agreements and stop offering live prices to international bourses.

“SGX will list new India equity derivative products in June 2018, to provide market participants with continuity and the ability to seamlessly transition their current India risk management exposures,” the Singapore exchange said.