SFIO grills PNB chief for 5 hours

Mumbai : Continuing the probe into the Punjab National Bank fraud, sleuths of the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) questioned the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta on Wednesday.

Mehta was grilled by the investigators for around five hours. He is the third high-ranking banker to have been called by the SFIO for the probe into the Rs 12,600-crore PNB fraud involving absconding diamantaires Nirav Mehta and his uncle-cum-business associate Mehul Choksi.

On Tuesday, top executives of two private banks, the ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, had met the SFIO teams in this connection. The SFIO’s probe is part of the continuing investigations launched by multiple agencies including CBI and ED.